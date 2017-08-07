Team wins title

The Ohio Hawks 05 Gold softball team recently won the USSSA 11U Great Lakes National Championship tournament. The squad beat the Windy City Ice of Illinois, 4-2, in a game that came down to the international tie-breaker. The Hawks then placed third out of 108 teams in the 12U North American All-Sanctioned World Series at Berliner Park in Columbus. Members of the team are from left, front row, Tareyn Born, Brooks Myers, Sophie Little, Isabella Jauregui, Camryn Harbold, Avery Henry, Yvonne Wang, Jada Davis, Kaylee French and McKenzee Congrove; back row, coaches Jon Henry, Tom Harbold and Tony Myers.

(Submitted photo)

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments