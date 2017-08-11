Team wins title

The North Union youth softball leagues recently wrapped up the 2017 season and the girls of the Kale team claimed the top spot in the coach pitch league. Members of the team are from left, front row, Haylee Woods, Allyson Benedict, Kailin McElroy, Addison Bright and Chloe McElroy; second row, Kadyn Crosthwaite, Carolyn Hinkle, Kale Kohler, Kale Keigley, Braylyn Caldwell, Emma McElroy, back row; coach Josh McElroy, coach TJ Kohler and coach Cody Keigley.

