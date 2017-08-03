Team wins title

The North Union youth softball leagues recently wrapped up the 2017 regular season. The Scotts team came out on top of the ‘B’ league. Members of the squad are from left, front row, Kirsten Miller, Regan Smith, Ryleigh Rasey and Zara Buckland; second row, coach Jonda Smith, Clarissa Wilson, Trinity Cardone, Mika Cole, Zandria Buckland and coach Julie Carsons; back row, coach Allen Buck. Not pictured, Gracie Burris and Carmen Jordan.

