Terrill reaches coaching milestone with NU victory over BV Barons

Harley Day of North Union drives to the basket for a layup during the Wildcats’ 78-57 win against Buckeye Valley. Day was among the Cats’ top scorers, collecting 15 points during the contest.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Sam Dillon)

––––

The North Union boys basketball team had several things to celebrate after its 78-57 win against Mid Ohio Athletic Conference rival Buckeye Valley on Saturday. The Cats were able to make what head coach Brian Terrill called “the biggest turn-around in 48 hours” he has ever seen.

