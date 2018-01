Mason Smith of Fairbanks drives to the basket while two Madison Plains defenders attempt to close down his lane during a game at Fairbanks High School. Smith tallied 12 points during the Panthers’ 68-53 win.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Sam Dillon)

––––

The bad weather is not only causing havoc for those traveling, but also for coaches trying to get their squads ready to take on their opponents.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.