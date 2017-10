Emma Romine, a Marysville High School graduate, finished in a tie for fourth place out of 80 competitors at the Wittenberg University Pat Clouse Invitational. Romine, an Ohio Dominican sophomore, finished with a score of 157 (78-79) to notch her second top five finish of her collegiate career. Romine leads the Ohio Dominican team with an average score of 80.4 through three tournaments.

