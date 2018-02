The Marysville High School athletic kiosk contains many photos from past Monarch teams, such as the one pictured from a previous volleyball team. The kiosk is located in the school’s sports lobby.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller)

––––

Kiosk is great addition for MHS sports history

I had an opportunity to play around with the new Marysville High School sports kiosk the other night before the girls basketball game.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.