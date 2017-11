Kim Hayes, second from left, talks to her Jonathan Alder volleyball team during a break in the action. Hayes took over the team early in the season and led it to the Central Buckeye Conference title.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller)

––––

Hayes did standout job guiding Pioneer spikers on very short notice

I’ve been putting away all of my notes on the 2017 fall sports season, but I thought there was another column that needed to be written.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.