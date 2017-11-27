Trio of lettermen will lead Monarch boys cagers

The Monarch boys varsity cagers are from left, front row, manager Quanisha Thompson, Gabe Schaeffer, Jack Christian, Noah Brown, Spencer Mills, Bodie Eberhart, Grant Colopy and managers Ben Alexander and Austin Boblitt; back row, assistant coaches Klarke Ransome and Eli Morris, Jacob Ranker, Trenton Seifring, Marshall Francisco, Phillips Hughes, Jarrett Karnes, assistant coach Drake Mosby and head coach Ryan Grose.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller)

Marysville High School boys basketball coach Ryan Grose welcomes back three lettermen for last year’s squad that posted an overall record of 7-16.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.