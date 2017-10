Fairbanks’ Kaidie Carstensen passes the ball during Saturday’s tournament match against West Jefferson. The Lady Panthers won in four sets to advance to the Division III district semifinals.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller)

—

Volleyball matches this season between Fairbanks and West Jefferson have been described as “death by a thousand cuts,” as far as the nerves of Panther Nation.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments