Marysville’s Sara Berkland (7) and Rhiannon Gossett go up for a block against Franklin Heights Tuesday evening. The Lady Monarchs won the match in three sets.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller)

––––

MHS spikers down F. Heights

The Lady Monarchs of Marysville needed only three sets to topple Franklin Heights during a non-conference volleyball match on Tuesday. Scores were 25-7, 25-14, 25-15.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments