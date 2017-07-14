Winning silver

Above: Mallory Case of the Union County YMCA Gymnastics team poses for a photo with her three medals she won at the YMCA Gymnastics Nationals in Savannah, Ga. Case won second place in both the beam and floor competition and fifth in the all-around in the Excel Gold category. Also winning honors at the meet were Bella Grimm. Grim took third place in the vault in the Level four competition, while Abbey Bates took seventh in the beam. Jennifer McKillen came in fourth on the beam in the Level five category. Below: Members of the Union County YMCA Gymnastics team pose for a photo before the opening ceremony in Savanaha, Ga. (Submitted photos)

