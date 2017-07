These are the top golfers in the Academy division (10-12 age group) of the 2017 season for the Union County Junior Golf Academy-Tour. The boys are pictured (top photo) from left, Jonathan Cusack, champion; and Aiden Grome, runner-up. The girls (bottom photo) are Reese Cordonnier, runner-up; and Caitlin Johnson, champion.

(Photos submitted)



For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments