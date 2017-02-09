Still seeking public’s help

Marysville High School graduate Tim Davidson, a long-time MHS sports fan, encourages others to cheer for the Lady Monarch softball team during last year’s Division I regional championship game at The Ohio State University’s Buckeye Field. Davidson continues his quest to research MHS sports and seeks help from the community.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller)

MHS graduate continues quest to chronicle sports history

You might say that former Los Angeles baseball manager Tommy Lasorda and Marysville High School alum Tim Davidson are similar in nature.

