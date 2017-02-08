Marysville Journal-Tribune
You are at:»»Strong defense leads to MHS victory

Strong defense leads to MHS victory

0
By on Sports

Bodie Eberhart of Marysville pulls up for a jumper while a Dublin Coffman defender watches. Marysville was able to go on a nice run at the beginning of the fourth quarter to win, 62-57.
(Journal-Tribune photo by Sam Dillon)
––––
Basketball is normally a game where the offensive efforts of the contest gain more attention than that of the defense. A review of the box score normally leads to people’s attention being drawn to which player finished in double figures.

Comments

comments

Leave A Reply