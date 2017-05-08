Students learn about value of FFA

Creekview Intermediate Fifth Grader Clayton Brown drops a ball into a bucket during an exercise this morning meant to illustrate pollination. Brown was playing the part of a bee, picking up balls from one bucket and putting them in others. The exercise was just one of several at this morning’s Food for America event, where members of Marysville High School FFA teach Creekview students about where their food comes from. Agriculture Education Instructor Shari Anderson said it’s an annual event. “We’ve done this probably over 20 years,” she said.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Will Channell)

