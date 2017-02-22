Supporters fail to sway BZA on parking issue

Jolene Headings, standing next to CrossFit 184 owner Zev Green, speaks to the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals Tuesday night on behalf of the business. Green applied to the board for a variance allowing him to hold off paving the required 32 parking spaces on his property.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Will Channell)

––––

Despite a room full of support, the Marysville Board of Zoning Appeals denied a request Tuesday night for variance in parking at a proposed Uptown CrossFit business.

Comments

comments