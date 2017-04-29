Taste of Marysville is tonight

The set up is finished for tonight’s Taste of Marysville, which runs from 5-9 p.m. at the Marysville High School fieldhouse. Twenty food vendors will be on hand to see who has he best taste of Marysville. The center pieces from Scheiderer’s Greenhouse will be given away throughout the evening. Also on tap is ragtime music, a photo contest for cutest couple and a photo booth. The net proceeds from the event benefit the United Way of Union County.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Kevin Behrens)

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments