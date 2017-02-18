Team captures tournament title

The Xcel volleyball 14 American team earned its first gold medal during the recent opening tournament of the 2017 season. Members of the squad are from left, coach Lyndsey DeRoads, Kaitlyn Delauter (Marysville), Jordyn Hoffman (North Union), Kami Carter (Marysville), Carolyn Frost (Marysville), Journey Blevins (North Union), Anna Johnson (Delaware), Mallory Blakeman (Mechanicsburg) and Lizzie Nicol (Fairbanks).

(Photo submitted)

Comments

comments