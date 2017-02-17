Triad continues to work on programs to help troubled students

The DECA Depot will open today, selling coffee, tea and hot chocolate at Triad High School. The coffee shop will be student-run and is part of a DECA Club “learn and earn” project, which focuses on how to build and manage a business.
(Photo submitted)
––––
Triad district officials continue to move forward with an initiative to help the community members help students.
Triad continues to work on programs to help troubled students0
The DECA Depot will open today, selling coffee, tea and hot chocolate at Triad High School. The coffee shop will be student-run and is part of a DECA Club “learn and earn” project, which focuses on how to build and manage a business.