Marysville Journal-Tribune
You are at:»»Triad continues to work on programs to help troubled students

Triad continues to work on programs to help troubled students

0
By on News

The DECA Depot will open today, selling coffee, tea and hot chocolate at Triad High School. The coffee shop will be student-run and is part of a DECA Club “learn and earn” project, which focuses on how to build and manage a business.
(Photo submitted)
––––
Triad district officials continue to move forward with an initiative to help the community members help students.

Comments

comments

Leave A Reply