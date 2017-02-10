Two hurt in crash on U.S. 42

Two victims were transported for medical attention after an injury crash on U.S. 42 near Jerome Road Thursday at 10:47 a.m. Deputies and units from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Jerome Township fire Department and Concord Township Fire Department responded to the crash, which involved a 2004 Buick Rainer and a 2017 Acura RDX. One victim was taken to Dublin Methodist Hospital, while another was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the crash, but could not be reached for more information this morning.

