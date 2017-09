The Rev. Jim Taylor is shown above as he delivers an invocation, pledge of allegiance and moment of silence with Navin Elementary School students at the Decker Fire Station on County Home Road Monday during a ceremony remembering the events of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Pictured with Taylor are, from left to right, Addi Fraker, Claire Connolly, Taylor Wrenn, Bradey Fannin and Zachary Raiter.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Jacob Runnels)

