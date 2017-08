It was a record-setting day Saturday at the All Ohio Balloon Fest at the Union County Airport. About 13,000 patrons enjoyed hot air balloons, food vendors and music on the URE stage. You can see more related pictures of the balloon fest on page 1A and 1B of Monday Marysville Journal-Tribune.

(All Ohio Balloon Fest photos by Paul Vernon.)

––––

It was a record setting Saturday for the All Ohio Balloon Fest.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments