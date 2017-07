The Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association made their sixth of seventh stop, this time at Sycamore Creek in Galion. Out-of-towner and Fairbanks student, Justin Brackenridge was able to break into the top three with an 11-over 82 and missed out on the top spot held by the Galion local Jack McElligott with a 9-over 79.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments