A group of North Union defensemen wrap up Galion running back Nakoma Breedlove during the Wildcats’ Homecoming game Friday. The Cats won their first home of the season in a big way with a 68-26 thrashing.

––––

The Cats were out of the bag, as North Union claimed its first home win of the season during its Homecoming game on Friday night.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments