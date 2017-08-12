Squad places second

The Heart of Ohio Heartbreakers placed second during the recent Dawg Dawz Tournament in Huron, Ohio. This is the 16th year the squad has competed in the tournament. Members of the team are from left, front row, bat boys Zach Monnin and Riley Miller; second row, Deseree Pitcher, Nicole Peak, Mariah Huff, Amanda Hickock and Caitlin Craig; back row, coaches Tracy Miller and Ralph Miller, Sarah Keeting, Emily Kirby, Makenzie Storts, Kacey Spreng, Bailey Nelms and coach Lee Spreng.

