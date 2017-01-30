Union County’s Gary Wallace honored as election official of the year for Ohio

Union County Board of Elections Deputy Director Gary Wallace, left, accepts the Republican Election Official of the Year award from Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted at the Ohio Association of Election Officials meeting earlier this month.
(Photo Submitted)
––––
When Gary Wallace retires in March, he will do so as Ohio’s Election Officials of the Year.
Union County’s Gary Wallace honored as election official of the year for Ohio0
