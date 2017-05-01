Variety brings record crowd to Taste of Marysville

Participants voted Half Pint, with a bacon jam slider and chopped salad, as the Best Taste of Marysville at Saturday’s Taste of Marysville event. Above, organizer Marie Woodford presents Half Pint with the award for Best Taste of Marysville and hands over the donation check to the United Way of Union County. Pictured are, from left, Colin Miller, Charley Sigler and Scott McDowell, all of Half Pint, Woodford, Connie Nickle of the United Way of Union County and Karen Chuvalas of Pathways Financial Credit Union.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Kevin Behrens)

––––

A first year participant took home top honors as the fan favorite at Saturday’s Taste of Marysville.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments