We are the champions!

The Marysville third grade boys basketball team displays its trophy after winning the COBA tournament. The Monarchs defeated Grandview Heights, 23-18, to claim the crown. Members of the squad are from left, front row, Colton Cotner, Brennan Adkins, Ben Coil, Evan Brown, James Hackworth, Colton Swalley, Cole Brewer, Owen Graves, Dawson Taylor and Drew Chaffin; back row, coaches Rick Brewer, Ken Chaffin and Adam Brown.

(Photo submitted)

Comments

comments