Wildcats roll past Indians

North Union’s Ronnie Rayburn leaps to put up a layup while a Mechanicsburg defender attempts to block him from getting a clean shot. Rayburn was the Wildcats’ top scorer with 16 points during the Wildcats’ 87-45 victory.

The North Union boys basketball season is one that for the majority of the time can be celebrated and praised. The Wildcats have made a dramatic return from last place in the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Red Division to being in the running for a MOAC title this year.

