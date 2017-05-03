Wind drops large limb onto car

A worker, in the tree to the left, clears out branches on a tree on Collins Avenue Tuesday afternoon after a branch fell and damaged a car parked in a driveway. The damage done to the car is visible in the foreground. Owner Steve Knox said he found the downed tree earlier in the day and moved it off his car. The incident occurred after high winds earlier this week knocked down other trees in town, in some cases blocking portion of city streets.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Will Channell)

