Wins state title

Berkley Behrens of Marysville, far right, won the 7U 65-pound championship on Sunday during the sixth annual Ohio Novice State wrestling tournament. The event was held in Toledo. Behrens pinned first-round opponent Jacob Schlatter of Delta in 50 seconds. He then needed overtime to defeat D’Andre Stovall of Westerville, 9-7. In the semi-finals, he bested Paul Tepley of Brecksville 5-0. During the championship bout, Behrens trailed 2-1 in the third period to Kellen Taylor of Medina Buckeye and scored a takedown to claim the state title, 3-2. Behrens ended the season with a record of 20-4.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Kevin Behrens)

