Younger wrestlers support Monarchs

Marysville High School senior wrestler Regi Reed receives encouragement from Marysville middle school and youth wrestlers prior to Thursday evening’s dual match with Upper Arlington. The high school program held middle school and youth wrestling night to acknowledge and introduce athletes in those programs. Details about the varsity match may be found on page 10.
(Journal-Tribune photo by Kevin Behrens)
Younger wrestlers support Monarchs0
