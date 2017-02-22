Marysville varsity hoopsters drop contest to Olentangy

DeAundre Mosby drives to the basket for a lay-up as several Olentangy defenders attempt to defend the shot. Mosby tallied 19 points against the Braves, but the effort was not enough as the Monarchs lost, 68-59.

The Marysville Monarchs wrapped up their regular season with a loss against Olentangy on Tuesday.

