Marysville varsity hoopsters drop contest to Olentangy

DeAundre Mosby drives to the basket for a lay-up as several Olentangy defenders attempt to defend the shot. Mosby tallied 19 points against the Braves, but the effort was not enough as the Monarchs lost, 68-59.
(Journal-Tribune photo by Sam Dillon)
––––
The Marysville Monarchs wrapped up their regular season with a loss against Olentangy on Tuesday.
Marysville varsity hoopsters drop contest to Olentangy0
