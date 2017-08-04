Memories of Growing Up in Marysville

Editor’s note: This is the 97th of a series about growing up in Marysville during the late 1930s and the 1940s written by Bill Boyd. Each article is a snapshot of the people, businesses and activities during that era as seen through the eyes of a young boy.

Boyd was born in Marysville in 1932, graduated from Marysville High School in 1950, and lived the greater part of his life here.

––––

Charlie and me

Like just about every other kid who grew up during the 1930s, radio was a big part of my life. There were loads of comedy shows … Fred Alan, Jack Benny, Red Skelton, and Fibber McGee and Molly. There were special kids shows, like Jack Armstrong, the All-American Boy and The Lone Ranger. There were mystery shows, musical shows and quiz shows. All in all, there was just about every kind of show a kid could want.

––––

(Those wishing to contact Bill Boyd can email him at bill@davidwboyd.com)

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments