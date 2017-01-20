FHS girls fall to Cedarville

Morgan Liszeski (30) of Fairbanks protects the ball from Hayley Melton of Cedarville during an OHC basketball game on Thursday. The Panthers were not able to make much headway during a 79-45 setback.
(Journal-Tribune photo by Sam Dillon)
The Fairbanks Lady Panthers basketball team faced a David versus Goliath challenge on Thursday when it squared off against a bigger and more skilled 11-2 Cedarville Indians. The Lady Panthers would not be as fortunate as David as they found themselves on the losing side of the scoreboard that read 79-45 after 32 minutes of play.
FHS girls fall to Cedarville0
