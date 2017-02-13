JA bowlers win MOAC titles

Zach Otto is pictured for the Jonathan Alder Pioneers during the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference bowling tournament at Marysville Lanes on Saturday. JA won the boys and girls team titles.
(Journal-Tribune photo by Sam Dillon)
A total of 13 teams converged on Marysville Lanes to compete in the end-of-season Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Tournament Saturday morning.
JA bowlers win MOAC titles0
