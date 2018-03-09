Richwood Lake project underway

An excavator sits idly by as workers wait for a break in the weather so they may continue their work on the banks of the Richwood Lake recently. The park received nearly $2 million in grant money to improve the banks, the path and the new additional parking at the softball fields.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Sam Dillon)

––––

The Richwood Lake Park has been a staple in the small village of Richwood since the 1930’s. The old lake hasn’t changed much over the years until recently that is.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.