NU Wildcats back on track with triumph

By on Sports

Harley Day (35) of North Union drives to the basket while a River Valley defender attempts to block the shot. Day was able to collect nine points to help the Cats win, 54-50.
(Journal-Tribune photo by Sam Dillon)
The North Union Wildcats were able to get themselves back on the winning track with a 54-50 victory over River Valley on Thursday.

