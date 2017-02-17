NU Wildcats back on track with triumph

Harley Day (35) of North Union drives to the basket while a River Valley defender attempts to block the shot. Day was able to collect nine points to help the Cats win, 54-50.
(Journal-Tribune photo by Sam Dillon)
––––
The North Union Wildcats were able to get themselves back on the winning track with a 54-50 victory over River Valley on Thursday.
NU Wildcats back on track with triumph0
Harley Day (35) of North Union drives to the basket while a River Valley defender attempts to block the shot. Day was able to collect nine points to help the Cats win, 54-50.