Bowlers move on to state

The North Union Lady Cats pose for a photo after qualifying for the state bowling tournament after placing third at the district on Thursday at HP Lanes. The state tournament will take place on Saturday, March 3 at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl.

(Photo submitted)

––––

The North Union Lady Cat bowlers made school history yet again on Thursday, becoming the first NU team to qualify for the Division II Ohio High School Athletic Association state bowling tournament.

