Journey Blevins of North Union lines up a jump shot during a home game against Clear Fork. Blevins tallied 17 points during the Lady Cats’ 61-27 victory.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Sam Dillon)

––––

The Lady Cats of North Union decided to use their game against the Lady Colts of Clear Fork to polish their offense and try a few new things. The tactic paid off for head coach Rachel Weaver and her Cats as NU cruised to a 61-27 victory Tuesday.

