Grayson Plotner, center, of North Union is in the middle of the pack as it rounds the first corner of the course during the North Union Invitational. The Lady Cats claimed third place with a team score of 85.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Sam Dillon)

––––

The North Union Wildcats used their knowledge of the home course to position themselves into second place during the North Union cross-country invitational on Saturday.

