North Union Wildcats crunch Cardinals in local contest

Logan McCoy (2) of Triad tackles Harley Day (86) of North Union after a reception during a football game Friday night at Triad High School. The Wildcats of North Union cruised to a 54-14 victory over the Cardinals to improve their record to 1-1. The Cardinals slipped to 0-2 on the season.

(Submitted photo)

––––

Week Two of the high school football season rumbled on through Friday night as the Wildcats of North Union went on the road for the first time this season. The Wildcats completely dominated the Triad Cardinals, 54-14.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments