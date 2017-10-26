Walters leads MHS to district semifinal soccer win

Matt Walters, left, of Marysville dekes around Westerville Central’s goalie during the Monarchs’ 4-1 win during the Central District semi-finals. Walters did all of the scoring for the Monarchs to advance them to the district finals.

(Journal Tribune photo by Sam Dillon)

The Monarchs of Marysville will be moving on the Central District finals after a 4-1 victory over Westerville Central on Wednesday. The Monarchs can pretty much thank one player for their win, Matt Walters. The senior captain scored all four of Marysville’s goals to push them past the War Hawks.

