Municipal Court

Stop sign – Wayne Mays, Olive Hill, KY, $58 fine, $5 costs.

Speeding – Jeremy A. Pedersen, 129 Taylor Avenue, $75 fine, $165 costs.

Drug paraphernalia – James M. Rouse, Plain City, $150 fine, $108.20 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Drug paraphernalia – Brandon M. Cordova, Plain City, $150 fine, $145 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Off inv undag/p – Roby K. Wholaver, Plain City, $250 fine, $120 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Menacing – Michelle R. Ramby, Mechanicsburg, $250 fine, $120 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp.

OVI – Brent J. Wurtsbaugh, Kenton, $750 fine, $180 susp., $203 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 6 mo.

Fail to control – Brent J. Wurtsbaugh, Kenton, dismissed, $28 costs.

Speeding – Carl S. Jean, Dublin, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Speeding – Stephen E. Palmer, Columbus, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Ismael Seini, Columbus, $58 fine, $91 costs.

Speeding – Richard N. Carlisle, Dublin, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Robert S. Blaney II, Columbus, $75 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Brandon M. Cordova, Plain City, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Max E. Edwards, 293 Magnolia Drive, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Corbin J. Hollingsworth, Delaware, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Jarrod M. Blue, West Liberty, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to yield – Brian J. Taylor, 10300 Industrial Pkwy, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Seat belt – Donald G. Glassford, DeGraff, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Fail/reinstate – Ricardo Hernandez-Lopez, Dublin, $600 fine, $123 costs.

No OL – Richardo Hernandez-Lopez, Dublin, dismissed, $28 costs.

Speeding – Kelly N. Raymond, Upper Sandusky, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Kyle R. Szymanski, Toledo, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Stop sign – Kayla M. Richmond, Bloomingburg, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Christopher L. Barnett, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Michael W. Ervine, Urbana, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Shelby R. Gilmore, Prospect, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Seat belt – Brant J. Ayers, Springfield, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Jitendra K. Sethi, New Albany, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Stop sign – Keith B. Haigh, 531 Morningstar Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Mark S. Frederick, Powell, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Dominick A. Borghese, Plain City, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Eric N. Frinak, 842 Watermill Place, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Leigh L. Claypool, Radnor, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – David Omar Alvarez Pacheco, Columbus, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Douglas R. Kinemond, Mechanicsburg, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Logan D. Ackley, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to control – Andrew F. Furer, Mt. Victory, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Fail to control – Wayne Mays, Olive Hill, KY, $58 fine, $165 costs.

