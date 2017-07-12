Municipal Court

Speeding – Arsene J. Pierre, 14017 Sycamore Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Yuichiro Nishimura, London, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Steven E. Hay, 11480 U.S. Hwy 36, Lot 20, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Seat belt – Jenson M. Hecker, 24515 Darby Pottersburg Road, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Seat belt – Jessica D. Ahrns, New Albany, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Ameya P. Sathe, Troy, MI, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – James P. Harvey, 2150 Silverspur Lane, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Troy N. Gase, 1682 Meadowlark Lane, $55 fine, $88 costs.

No OL – Damian M. Hurt, Columbus, $58 fine, $204 costs.

Stop sign – Damian M. Hurt, Columbus, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Brooks D. Robinson, Lakeview, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Conceal weapons – Kaleb J. Long, Ostrander, $600 fine, $120 costs, 30 days jail 25 susp.

OVI – Eric Zoldak, 208 Lakeview Court, $750 fine, $365 susp., $170 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Fail/reinstate – Eric L. Griffith, 22261 McAdow Road, $600 fine, $120 costs.

No OL – Eric L. Griffith, 22261 McAdow Road, $150 fine, $28 costs.

Seat belt – Michael S. Carrington, Blacklick, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Assured clear distance – Krista L. Sheldon, Marion, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Christopher C. Marshall, Westerville, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Christian L. Scott, Delaware, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Overweight – Vic R. Reeb, Columbus, $125 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Reginald R. Hamilton, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Marykate P. Albert, Plain City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Richard L. Hatcher Jr., 58 Cypress Drive, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Seat belt – Leona Marie M. Ellinger, Plain City, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Seat belt – John E. King II, Richwood, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Christina R. Ratliff, 624 Kentucky Circle, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Stephen H. Browne Jr., Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Tesla D. Vantress, St. Marys, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Johnathan E. Sullivan, Plain City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Olivia M. Huffman, DeGraff, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Ronald J. VanHetten, Reynoldsburg, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Aubry S. Boynton, Raymond, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Steven E. Tremper, Grove City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Eric R. Budding, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Douglas E. Clark, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Mike B. Saxton, Sedalia, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to display – Timothy A. Potter, Plain City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Dusty R. Stratton, Bellefontaine, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Michael R. Benson, Fairborn, $58 fine, $85 costs.

