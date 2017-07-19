Municipal Court

Traffic light – Shakuntala B. Chabria, 702 Edgewater Lane, $55 fine, $88 costs.

OVI – Hannah R. Yokum, Hilliard, $750 fine, $365 susp., $175 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Marked lanes – Hannah R. Yokum, Hilliard, dismissed, $28 costs.

Fail to control – Adetokumbo J. Olaore, 13990 Hinton Mill Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – William B. Spriggs, Urbana, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Lowell B. Price, 15649 Myers Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Receive stolen prop – Timothy L.K. Holton, Delaware, $600 fine, $145 cosrts, 30 days jail 27 susp.

Theft – Tiffany N. Morgan, 545 East Fifth St., $600 fine, 90 days jail 85 susp.

Possess marijuana – Alyssa M. Carver, 851 West Fifth St., $150 fine, $185 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Drug paraphernalia – Todd A. Murphy II, Maineville, $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Stolen property – Kendall D.R. Williamson, 157B Greenwood Blvd, bound over, $110 costs.

Drug paraphernalia – Jared C. Madden, 991D Coventry Way, $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Drug paraphernalia – Kayla A. shoemaker, 263 North Cherry St., $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

No OL – Linda K. Deem, Milford Center, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Speeding – Ashlee B. Kelso, Pataskala, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Karthik Gunasekar, Lewis Center, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Roger W. Cochran, Columbus, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Nathan E. Palsa, Dublin, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Randi A. Cramer, West Mansfield, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Gregory R. Cobb, Marion, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Todd A. Murphy II, Mainesville, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Paul S. Serbu, 202 North Main St., $58 fine, $85 costs.

No OL – Devin Flynn, Westerville, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Speeding – Devin Flynn, Westerville, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Seat belt – Larry W. Kelly, Milford Center, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Leodegario B. Padilla, Columbus, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Expired OL – Abelardo Santiago Ramirez, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Toni R. Stiver, Delaware, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Jennifer A. Latiolais, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Heather N. Bise, Plain City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Elizabeth S. Horton, Worthington, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Ciara N. Pemberton, Marion, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Brian C. Crawford, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

No OL – Leona P. Ferguson, Lewis Center, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Seat belt – Suzanne E. Holycross, Bellefontaine, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Fail to display – Matthew A. Maclees, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Richard L. Bright Jr., 1042 Fairfield Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments