Municipal Court
No OL – David A. Faulder, Kenton, $150 fine, $95 costs.
Speeding – Buffy J. Anspaugh, Huber Heights, $58 fine, $110 costs.
Dus-support – John A. Kendrick, Columbus, $150 fine, $145 costs.
Speeding – John A. Kendrick, Columbus, $58 fine, $28 costs.
Seat belt – Donna M. Burgoon, 246 Riverwind Drive, $30 fine, $66 costs.
Speeding – Loren A. Rush Jr., 14100 St. Rt. 347, $55 fine, $113 costs.
Seat belt – Tyler T. Brown, 1064 Fairfield Drive, $30 fine, $66 costs.
Speeding – Chris A. Eaton, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Non-compliance – Shane M. Walters, Delaware, $900 fine, $120 costs.
Seat belt – Shane M. Walters, Delaware, $30 fine, $28 costs.
Loud exhaust – Shane M. Walters, Delaware, $58 fine, $28 costs.
Speeding – Donald C. Rutter Jr., West Mansfield, $72 fine, $88 costs.
Speeding – Amanda M. Major, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.
No OL – Efrain J. Torres-Irizarry, Columbus, $150 fine, $95 costs.
Marked lanes – Efrain J. Torres-Irizarry, Columbus, dismissed, $28 costs.
Speeding – Zachary A. Hughes, Leesburg, $55 fine, $88 costs.
Seat belt – John W. Hauer, Ostrander, $30 fine, $66 costs.
Drive unsafe veh – Edward A. Lowe, 19740 St. Rt. 245, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Megan L. Linehan, Philadelphia, PA, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Assured clear distance – Tamera Y. Gould, Westerville, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Kerry E. Hurd, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Allie M. Carpenter, Westerville, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Mary T. Dudash, Urbana, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – David G. McManus, Radnor, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Stop sign – Aaron R. Hembree, Woodstock, $58 fine, $85 costs.
No OL – Michael D. Boyer Jr., Columbus, $150 fine, $95 costs.
Seat belt – Michael D. Boyer Jr., Columbus, $30 fine, $28 costs.
Fail to display – James E. O’Brien III, West Mansfield, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Colton C.B. Miller, Wapakoneta, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Fail to display – Sean T. Lehmann, Millersport, $58 fine, $165 costs.
Domestic violence – Jenaphyr R. Swingle, Dover, $250 fine, $170.80 costs, 30 days jail susp.
Criminal trespass – Eugene Boismier, Toledo, $150 fine, $110 costs.
Disorderly conduct – John L. Sprague, Magnetic Springs, dismissed, $207.30 costs.
Disorderly conduct – Robi A. Bushong, Magnetic Springs, $125 fine, $85 costs.
Drug paraphernalia – Megan D. King, Dublin, $58 fine, $88 costs.
Underage alcohol – Devin S. McNeely, Cable, $600 fine, $120 costs, 30 days jail susp.
DUS A.L.S. – Patrick J. Cooper, Plain City, $500 fine, $90 susp., $145 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 6 mo.
No OL – Patrick J. Cooper, Plain City, dismissed, $28 costs.
Speeding – Devin L. Burris, Cambridge, $75 fine, $110 costs.
Fail to control – Joseph H. Korte, 1498 Idlewild Drive, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $168 costs.
