Municipal Court

No OL – David A. Faulder, Kenton, $150 fine, $95 costs.

Speeding – Buffy J. Anspaugh, Huber Heights, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Dus-support – John A. Kendrick, Columbus, $150 fine, $145 costs.

Speeding – John A. Kendrick, Columbus, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Seat belt – Donna M. Burgoon, 246 Riverwind Drive, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Loren A. Rush Jr., 14100 St. Rt. 347, $55 fine, $113 costs.

Seat belt – Tyler T. Brown, 1064 Fairfield Drive, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Chris A. Eaton, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Non-compliance – Shane M. Walters, Delaware, $900 fine, $120 costs.

Seat belt – Shane M. Walters, Delaware, $30 fine, $28 costs.

Loud exhaust – Shane M. Walters, Delaware, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Donald C. Rutter Jr., West Mansfield, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Amanda M. Major, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

No OL – Efrain J. Torres-Irizarry, Columbus, $150 fine, $95 costs.

Marked lanes – Efrain J. Torres-Irizarry, Columbus, dismissed, $28 costs.

Speeding – Zachary A. Hughes, Leesburg, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Seat belt – John W. Hauer, Ostrander, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Drive unsafe veh – Edward A. Lowe, 19740 St. Rt. 245, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Megan L. Linehan, Philadelphia, PA, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Tamera Y. Gould, Westerville, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Kerry E. Hurd, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Allie M. Carpenter, Westerville, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Mary T. Dudash, Urbana, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – David G. McManus, Radnor, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Stop sign – Aaron R. Hembree, Woodstock, $58 fine, $85 costs.

No OL – Michael D. Boyer Jr., Columbus, $150 fine, $95 costs.

Seat belt – Michael D. Boyer Jr., Columbus, $30 fine, $28 costs.

Fail to display – James E. O’Brien III, West Mansfield, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Colton C.B. Miller, Wapakoneta, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to display – Sean T. Lehmann, Millersport, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Domestic violence – Jenaphyr R. Swingle, Dover, $250 fine, $170.80 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Criminal trespass – Eugene Boismier, Toledo, $150 fine, $110 costs.

Disorderly conduct – John L. Sprague, Magnetic Springs, dismissed, $207.30 costs.

Disorderly conduct – Robi A. Bushong, Magnetic Springs, $125 fine, $85 costs.

Drug paraphernalia – Megan D. King, Dublin, $58 fine, $88 costs.

Underage alcohol – Devin S. McNeely, Cable, $600 fine, $120 costs, 30 days jail susp.

DUS A.L.S. – Patrick J. Cooper, Plain City, $500 fine, $90 susp., $145 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 6 mo.

No OL – Patrick J. Cooper, Plain City, dismissed, $28 costs.

Speeding – Devin L. Burris, Cambridge, $75 fine, $110 costs.

Fail to control – Joseph H. Korte, 1498 Idlewild Drive, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $168 costs.

