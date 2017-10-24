Municipal Court

Speeding – Tyler T. Brown, 1064 Fairfield Drive, dismissed, $103 costs.

Child restraint – Mane K. Shailesh, 250 Riverwind, $35 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – James F. Leigh Jr., 506 West Third St., dismissed, $34 costs.

Speeding – Brendan W. Chambers, Marion, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Josue E. Velez Marrero, 690 Milford Avenue, Apt 7C, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Stephanie M. Knisley, 21065 White Stone Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Brenda J. Rock, 410 Damascus Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Brett A. Estep, 17901 Allen Center Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Nicholas S. Kristy, Reynoldsburg, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Larry C. Ball II, Armada, MI, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Lance A. Gates, Pickerington, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jeffery A. Fleece, Bluffton, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Michelle L. Trabbic, Toledo, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Richard L. Holton, Columbus, $30 fine, $76 costs.

Speeding – Traci E. Rader, Mt. Victory, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to reg – Valerie M. Core, 1472 Meadowlark Lane, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Anthony D. Riebe, Galena, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Jodi L. Gibbs, Ostrander, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Andrew T. Svendsen, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Sarah M. Wilcox, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Michelle D. Baughman, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jeffrey D. Businger, Toledo, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jessica H. Josselyn, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Andrew J. Gerzina, Canton, $100 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Marisol Duarte Lopez, Plain City, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Edwin E. Kelly, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Joshua C. McKinley, Zanesfield, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Michael J. Boomwesbach, Unionville Center, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Ayub A. Awnuh, Columbus, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Summer L. Damron, Chillicothe, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Marked lanes – Judith G. Teets, 926 Milford Avenue, $58 fine, $85 costs.

No OL – Brett A. Seydler, Reynoldsburg, $150 fine, $35 costs.

Disorderly conduct – Andrew Cichy, 1061 Mill Park Blvd, $75 fine, $101 costs.

Disorderly conduct – Tyiesha Sheckler, 1061 Mill Park Blvd, $75 fine, $101 costs.

Drug paraphernalia – Colin J. Porter, Alexandria, $150 fine, $90 susp., $98 costs, OL susp. 3 mo.

Speeding – Mark P. Farah, Ada, MI, dismissed, $143 costs.

Assured clear distance – Kevin S.S. Gang, Dublin, dismissed, $143 costs.

Improper pass – Philip I. Burnside, Kenton, dismissed, $143 costs.

Overload – John R. Vorhies, Zanesville, $80 fine, $94 costs.

Speeding – Thomas M. Chilelli, Galloway, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Roberto Irizarry Montalvo, Delaware, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Joshua R. Foreman, Richwood, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

