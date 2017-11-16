Municipal Court

Disorderly conduct – Chad M. Rausch, 15400 Fish Road, $150 fine, $28 costs.

Persist disorderly conduct – Chad M. Rausch, 15400 Fish Road, $250 fine, $245 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Drug paraphernalia – Kyle W. Poe, Bellefontaine, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

Possess marijuana – Kyle W. Poe, Bellefontaine, $150 fine, $28 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Open container – Kyle W. Poe, Bellefontaine, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

Breaking/enter – David C. Smith, East Liverpool, dismissed, $129.10 costs.

No OL – Mark A. Borham, 17123 St. Rt. 347, $150 fine, $182 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

DUS (ALS) – Tyler J. Hawk, 11480 U.S. Hwy 36, Lot 116, $600 fine, $298 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp.

No taillights – Tyler J. Hawk, 11480 U.S. Hwy 36, Lot 116, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Theron C. Vanputten, Columbus, $58 fine, $165 costs.

OVI – Kyle W. Poe, Bellefontaine, $750 fine, $365 susp., $200 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp. OL susp. 1 yr.

DUS (ALS) – Kyle W. Poe, Bellefontaine, $600 fine, $28 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp.

Left of center – Kyle W. Poe, Bellefontaine, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

Speeding – James Val Lian Bawi, Indianapolis, IN, $28 fine.

Concentration – David Eyerman, Richwood, $1625 fine, $730 susp., $200 costs, 120 days jail 100 susp., OL susp. 2 yr.

Speeding – Lynda F. Jones, Nashville, TN, $25 fine.

Speeding – Benjamin G. Horn, Columbus, $58 fine, $101 costs.

Turn signals – James R. Lescallett, Lima, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Jillian K. Paugh, Pataskala, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Assured clear distance – Chandler E. Newton, Grove City, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Jordan A. Tarullo, 12778 Dover County Line Road, $250 fine, $98 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Assured clear distance – Elizabeth E. Kimbelton, Plain City, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Fail to reg – Richard T. Pollom, Plain City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – George E. Stecz, Columbus, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Jeffery A. Pressley, Marion, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Overload – Shane A. Stringfellow, Mt. Vernon, $245 fine, $88 costs.

Fail to yield – Carrie Finegan, West Mansfield, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – David M. Truex, Circleville, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Omar R. Buchanan, Columbus, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to display – Mitsumasa Abo, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Kenny D. Vivas Araque, Delphos, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Zachary C. Wittorp, Valparaiso, IN, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Vincent VanRumler, 1104 Watkins Glen Court, $58 fine, $85 costs.

No OL – Mark A. Borham, 17123 St. Rt. 347, $150 fine, $95 costs.

